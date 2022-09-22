'The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin Reveals He's Dealing With Bipolar Disorder and 'Doing the Best I Can'

Jeff Garlin is getting personal about his own mental health. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with followers that he has bipolar disorder.

The actor -- who made headlines when he departed his ABC sitcom The Goldbergs halfway through season 9 -- expressed, "Bipolar is a motherf**ker."

"Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can," Garlin continued. "This the first time that I’ve opened up about this. #bipolar"

The post came several hours before the season 10 premiere of The Goldbergs, in which it was revealed that Garlin's character -- family patriarch Murray Goldberg -- had been killed off between seasons.

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly in August. “It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

The decision to kill off the character comes after Garlin left the series in 2021 amid complaints about his behavior on set, resulting in HR investigations into various allegations about his conduct.

While season 9 attempted to move forward with Murray still on the series, viewers complained about how The Goldbergs handled Garlin’s character. “They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working," one fan wrote on Twitter, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey to clap back.

“This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren't about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best,” she wrote at the time.