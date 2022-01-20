'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Hayes Robbins

Danielle Panabaker is pregnant with her second child! The Flash actress revealed the happy news on Wednesday on Instagram.

Panabaker and her husband, entertainment lawyer Hayes Robbins, welcomed their first child in April 2020. The couple has been married since June 2017. Panabaker, 34, Instagrammed a photo of herself smiling and all bundled up, as well as a sweet selfie cradling her baby bump.

"Can't keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling," she wrote.

Back in 2019, Panabaker told ET that her first pregnancy wouldn't affect her character, Caitlin Snow, on The Flash, and that the show was going to be playing a game of "hide the bump."

"It's been done before and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won't be too obvious," she said at the time.

When asked if she ever considered if Caitlin -- or even Caitlin's alter-ego, Killer Frost -- could become pregnant on the series, Panabaker noted that it was out of her control.

"I mean, it's not up to me. It's up to the writers," she said.