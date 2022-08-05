The Fashion-Forward Way Kim Kardashian and Her Daughters Are Supporting Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her daughters are keeping the flashing lights on Kanye "Ye" West's brand. While they've been in the midst of a divorce for more than a year, the mom of four clearly still has her rapper ex's back.

On Thursday, Kim shared snaps with their daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, sporting bold, futuristic-style Yeezy sunglasses. Or as Kim captioned the post, "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ."

The youngsters confidently posed for the camera and snapped a few selfies with the shades on. In fact, over on the Yeezy Instagram account, North's photo was featured. "YZY SPLY SHDZ," the account promoted.

Over in the comment section, North was garnering praise. "A queen, and icon," one fan wrote. Another echoed, "Icon living."

"She’s really into special effects makeup,” Kim told Jimmy Fallon of her firstborn during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “She does really good wounds and scars ... she’s really good at it."

While Kim and her kids are promoting Kanye's fashion, there's one star who's no longer as close to Ye -- John Legend.

"We aren’t friends as much as we used to be," Legend shared during an appearance on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."

Legend continued, "He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America -- for understandable reasons... He was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then."