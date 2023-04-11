'The Family Stallone': Watch the Trailer for Sylvester Stallone's New Docuseries Featuring His Daughters

You've seen him as a world champion boxer, a vengeful Green Beret and a galactic ravager. Now, prepare to see Sylvester Stallone as a guy feeding his dog a bite of pasta off his own fork.

Paramount+ shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries The Family Stallone on Tuesday, giving fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at Stallone's home life with wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

"I know we're insane, I know we're crazy, but we love each other so much!" Flavin toasts in the trailer.

The series will provide plenty of fun moments -- from Stallone palling around with famous friends to his daughters' attempts to make their own way in the world with a recognizable last name -- but will also track some of the family's real-life drama.

Last August, Flavin filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, only to reconcile a month later. ET spoke with Stallone at the premiere of his Paramount+ drama, Tulsa King, in November, where he opened up about reuniting with his wife and teased his family's foray into reality TV by simply saying, "Watch out."

The actor previously told The Hollywood Reporter that his marital issues will be part of the upcoming show.

"Of course, it’s part of the show," he said. "It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is. Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

Stallone also shared that he was interested in filming the reality series to be closer to his family.

"I thought it would be the ultimate home movie," he shared. "This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in trouble.' Just the opposite."

The Family Stallone will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, May 17 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil and on Thursday, May 18 in the U.K., Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow.