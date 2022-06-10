'The Family Chantel': Chantel Feels Neglected as Pedro Gets Closer to His Co-Worker Antonella (Exclusive)

Pedro's new job in real estate is putting a definite strain on his marriage to Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel is in Mexico to support her sister, Winter, who recently underwent major abdominal surgery while Pedro stays behind to work. But it's clear their marriage is shakier than ever.

In the clip, Chantel says she misses Pedro while she's away and hopes that their time apart can bring them together when she gets back. Chantel notes that Pedro is in the office six days a week and texts him that she wants to know where he will be tonight.

"He hardly tells me anything about work, but he's making a lot of friends at work, and that's where he's spending a lot of his time after work," she tells cameras. "I'm glad he's found something he's so passionate about but the way he treats me has changed. It makes me feel like my husband doesn't like me and that we don't have a friendship anymore."

Meanwhile, Pedro says he loves his new job and that he loves his co-workers. He's particularly close to his co-worker, Antonella, who started at the same time as him and whom he trained with.

"We going to show houses together, go to the clients, go see new construction, you know, like, all the time together, and right now we have close friendship," he says.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a previous episode, Pedro called Chantel "selfish" for not supporting him in his new job and criticized her cooking and cleaning skills.

