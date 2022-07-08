'The Family Chantel': Chantel Confronts Pedro About His Relationship With His Co-Worker (Exclusive)

Chantel and Pedro's marriage is deteriorating before viewers' eyes in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel. The once loving 90 Day Fiancé couple has been struggling with serious issues this season, and ET recently confirmed Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and that the two both filed restraining orders against one another.

In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." She says "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

In the exclusive clip, Pedro and Chantel are once again having an intense argument. Chantel says that while Pedro used to be kind and treat her like "a queen," he is now coming home at 3 a.m. in the morning without telling her where he's been. She then accuses him of no longer loving her and trying to leave her because he already got a visa, money and his new job out of their relationship. Pedro, who hails from the Dominican Republic, tells cameras that it's a "low blow" for Chantel to accuse him of using her to come to America. The two get even more heated when Chantel insinuates he's been cheating on her.

"Who's sparkly bottle is this, it's not mine," she tells him, before throwing a gold water bottle in the trash.

Chantel tells cameras that Pedro's been leaving items in their house that don't belong to her, telling her it's none of her business when she asks him where he is, coming home drunk and leaving his car places. She's also clearly uncomfortable with his close relationship with his co-worker, Antonella.

"You're picking her up and taking her to work," she says. "You're taking her from the car mechanic, you're basically her do-boy and you're at her every whim. You're just leaving it to my imagination to run wild."

Pedro denies he's cheating on her.

"I swear to God, if I was cheating on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago," he tells her. "Why, because my co-worker is a woman? Really, I'm spending time with my friends, with my co-workers. And then, you think that I'm cheating on you. I don't want to feel [that] because that's not love for me."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

For more on Pedro and Chantel's struggles this season, watch the video below.