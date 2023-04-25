'The Equalizer 3' Trailer: Denzel Washington Returns to Dole Out Justice in Franchise's Final Film

Denzel Washington is back for one more round as the justice-driven Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming film, which marks the final entry of the Antoine Fuqua-directed franchise.

Rebooted from the '80s television series of the same name, The Equalizer films star Washington as a retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer, whose desire to dole out justice in his own way and help those being oppressed often pulls him back into dangerous missions. The first premiered in theaters in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Equalizer 3 has a similar plot as its predecessors, following Washington's McCall as he struggles to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone and Gaia Scodellaro star in the film alongside Washington -- as well as Dakota Fanning.

The project reunites Washington and Fanning on-screen for the first time since 2004's Man on Fire, in which Fanning played a 9-year-old named Lupita Ramos relying on her former CIA bodyguard, John W. Creasy (Washington), to rescue her after she's kidnapped. It also starred Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony and Mickey Rourke.

The Equalizer 3 premieres in theaters on Sept. 1.