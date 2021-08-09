'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Unveils New Promo for Upcoming Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is gearing up for its final farewell.

The TV show released an all-new promo and the key art for it's 19th and final season, which will kick off next month. According to a press release, host Ellen DeGeneres will "continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring and hilarious experiences to viewers," through a mix of "unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests and sought-after viral sensations worldwide."

Doug Inglish/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The key art highlights the show's impressive accomplishments over 19 years -- including 4,000 guests, 1,500,000 audience members, $450,000,000 given out and "countless lives changed" -- while the teaser features various footage from over 3,000 hours on-air.

Celebrities like George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and more all make appearances in the new teaser from their previous sit-downs with DeGeneres.

Earlier this year, while announcing that the talk show would end in 2022, DeGeneres promised viewers that she and her team would deliver "a fantastic final season."

"It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank You. Thank you all,'" she teased at the time. "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."

Season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show begins Monday, Sept. 13.