'The Dropout' Shares First Look at Amanda Seyfried as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Just as Elizabeth Holmes’ trial over fraud charges is coming to a close, Hulu released the first look at Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Theranos founder in the limited series The Dropout. The images come ahead of the true-crime saga’s debut on the streaming platform in March.

Described by Hulu as “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong,” The Dropout will chronicle Holmes’ incredible rise to become “the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire” before losing it all when her ambitions of revolutionizing the healthcare industry proved to be nothing more than a false (and fraudulent) promise.

The series is adapted from the ABC Radio podcast about Holmes and her Silicon Valley-based company, which raised billions of dollars over unproven claims of developing a revolutionary blood test. After authorities got involved, she was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In addition to the podcast and upcoming scripted drama, her story was first captured in the 2018 nonfiction book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, which served as the basis for the 2019 HBO documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Rounding out the star-studded series is Naveen Andrews as her former business partner and boyfriend, Sunny Balwani, with William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sam Waterston, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in various supporting roles.

In addition to showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, the series is executive produced by Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter, meanwhile, will helm multiple episodes and will also serve as an EP alongside his Semi-Formal Productions partner Jordana Mollick.

The Dropout premieres Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 with three episodes with the remaining episodes debuting weekly on Hulu.