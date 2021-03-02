The CW Renews 'Walker,' 'Riverdale,' 'The Flash' and 9 More Series

The CW has renewed a dozen series for the 2021-22 TV season.

The network announced Wednesday it has given early renewals to the majority of its current series and extended episode orders for its two freshmen dramas, Walker (additional five episodes to 18) and the upcoming Superman & Lois (additional two episodes to 15), which debuts Tuesday, Feb. 23.

All American (season 4), Batwoman (season 3), Charmed (season 4), The Flash (season 8), Legacies (season 4), Nancy Drew (season 3), Riverdale (season 6) and Walker (season 2) have all been picked up for new seasons. Midseason series DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season 7), In the Dark (season 3), Dynasty (season 5) and Roswell, New Mexico (season 4), all of which do not have return dates at the moment, will also return for new runs.

The news comes as Supergirl, which returns some time this year, and Black Lightning wrap up their respective runs on the network. DC's Stargirl was previously renewed for season 2.

The CW still has freshmen dramas Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, both currently in production, on the docket and awaiting premiere dates.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, in a statement. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.