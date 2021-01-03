The College Admissions Scandal Is the Subject of a New Netflix Doc: Watch the Trailer

The college admissions scandal, which ultimately sent actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin to jail, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary called Operation Varsity Blues. The title is a reference to the code name the FBI gave the investigation that exposed a scheme to fraud elite colleges around the nation. On Monday, just two weeks shy of when the charges were made public in 2019, the streaming network released the first trailer for the film.

From Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, the team behind the hit documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, comes another deep dive into a fraudulent scheme that exposes the lengths which the wealthy would go to get their unqualified kids into marquee secondary educational institutions. The film promises to go beyond the “celebrity-driven headlines,” often detailing Huffman and Loughlin’s every move, and examine how Rick Singer managed to convince his clients into cheating the system.

While it’s not expected that Huffman. Loughlin or their family members will participate in the project, both women are very much part of the larger story, seen in brief shots in the trailer alongside various talking heads. Additionally, audiences may spot a familiar face: Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, who portrays Singer in reenactment scenes alongside Josh Stamberg (Bill McGlashan), Wallace Langham (Gordon Caplan) and David Starzyk (Bruce Isackson).

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal premieres Mar. 17 on Netflix.