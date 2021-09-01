'The Circle' Season 3: Meet the New Contestants and Watch the First Trailer!

Alert! The Circle is back for a third season, with twists and turns like never before!
Netflix made the surprise announcement on Wednesday that the fan-favorite competition series will be returning for its third installment on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Like past seasons, new episodes will continue to drop throughout the month -- on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 -- with a must-see finale on Sept. 29.
"In a world where social media reigns supreme, these players will use everything they have to influence their way to the top," host Michelle Buteau says in the first official trailer, which promises "new secrets, shocks and surprises."
Before season 3 officially kicks off, get to know some of the players competing for the coveted $100,000 below:
AVA (& HER SISTER, CHANEL!)
Age: 25
Location: Los Angeles
CALVIN
Age: 30
Location: Miami
DANIEL
Age: 20
Location: Florida
KAI
Age: 28
Location: Nashville
MATTHEW
Age: 29
Location: Long Island
MICHELLE
Age: 52
Location: South Carolina
NICK
Age: 27
Location: Seattle
RUKSANA
Age: 35
Location: New Jersey
