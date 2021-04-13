'The Circle' Season 2: How to Watch, What to Expect From the New Contestants and More

Circle, open Circle Chat: an all-new season of the popular Netflix series is here! *Send message*

Following its massive success in 2020, The Circle returns for its second installment on Wednesday, April 14, this time with even more twists, turns, flirty exchanges and, of course, drama. The beloved Michelle Buteau returns to host the 13-episode season, which features a new group of contestants -- including a familiar face from Too Hot to Handle! -- trying to figure out who is real and who is playing as a catfish on the unique social media platform. The grand prize winner will be named Top Influencer and take home the grand prize of $100,000.

Before the first four episodes drop, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about the sure-to-be epic second season, along with advice from season 1 winner Joey Sasso.



HOW TO WATCH:

Starting April 14, new episodes will launch every Wednesday on Netflix over a four-week period. See the full schedule below.

April 14: Episodes 1-4

April 21: Episodes 5-8

April 28: Episodes 9-12

May 5: Finale



MEET THE CONTESTANTS:

CHLOE

Age: 22

Location: Essex, U.K.



BRYANT

Age: 27

Location: Chico, CA



COURTNEY

Age: 28

Location: Los Angeles, CA



DELEESA

Age: 32

Location: The Bronx, NY



JACK

Age: 20

Location: New Haven, CT



LEE

Age: 58

Location: Dallas, TX



SAVANNAH

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles, CA



TERELISHA

Age: 34

Location: Dallas, TX

WATCH THE TRAILER:

GAME WINNING ADVICE:

Last January, ET spoke with Joey Sasso about what it was like winning season 1 and taking home $100,000. The Rochester, New York, native also revealed that his strategy since day one of the game was to be "100 percent genuine," adding that it was "never even a thought" in his mind to portray someone else.

"I knew that it could have been fun, to pose as some hot girl screwing with guys, but I just knew that this was a game. And the only way I know how to compete in anything I do in life is by always being myself," he explained. "I knew coming in I had to be true to myself and speak from the heart."

"The friendships are what I hold most close to my heart about this experience," he added of the importance of building bonds early-on in the game. "The money and winning, that's cool, but I know that money comes and goes; it doesn't last. What lasts is the relationships you build with people."

Season 2 of The Circle begins streaming Wednesday, April 12 on Netflix. Hear more in the video below.