'The Chase' Host Sara Haines Reveals if the Legendary 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Study Beforehand (Exclusive)

Sara Haines has two words to describe the Jeopardy! legends who serve as trivia masters on The Chase -- elite athletes!

Hines, host of the hit ABC quiz show, invited ET's Will Marfuggi to the set of The Chase where she sang high praises for James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, Jeopardy! legends who need no introduction. What they do need, or so it seems, is a chill pill, because Hines says their study habits and determination are unparalleled.

"They have ferocious tendencies," Hines tells ET. "The only one I know who doesn't study a lot is James, which is funny because he's fierce. But the others are active quizzers, so they spend hours a day like an elite athlete training."

But fans need not worry -- they all get along!

"They're all competitive," Hines reiterates. "I think that's a prerequisite for doing this kind of work; trivia people are super competitive, but they're so fun. We actually hang out as a group and they ... it would be like siblings fighting. Like, they'll poke the bear, they enjoy teasing each other, but they're amazing people."

Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings also once served as a trivia master on The Chase, an adaptation of the British game show in which contestants face off against trivia masters. Jennings has since stepped away from the show, but joining Holzhauer and Rutter in the fold as trivia masters are Buzzy Cohen, Brandon Blackwell and the show's first-ever woman trivia master, Victoria Groce.

Cohen, a Jeopardy! fan favorite, won the show's Tournament of Champions in 2017. Blackwell earned his quiz stripes on Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the legendary UK quiz show, University Challenge, while Groce is considered one of the world's best quizzers. Her addition to the show bolstered an already strong team of trivia masters, but it also proved significant considering she's joining a male-dominated world.

"It's a huge deal," said Hines about Groce joining the group. "The quizzing world is extremely male dominated. There's a lot of men in there. [Groce joining] shows the importance of representation, as a woman standing here, to know there was a woman up there [on the trivia master seat], and she's not just on the team -- she could be the best one on the team. She is the number one quizzer in the world. She is kind and she is sweet but she is fierce. So every time I see her up there there's a little part of me that says, 'Oh my gosh, I could do that too.'"

Groce said she knew from an early age that dominating at trivia was going to be her thing.

"I started doing this when I was like 8," she recalled. "I was on my elementary school's quiz bowl team and shouting answers at the screen on Jeopardy! I was a big 'ol nerd, yeah."

Blackwell referred to the group as "professional nerds," a term of endearment he gladly owns. But he also admits that, despite his TV game show appearances, he hasn't been in the game as long as the rest of the group. Cohen, who, remember, won the Tournament of Champions in 2017, says he still hasn't gotten the hang of all this.

"I'm still not sure I'm good at this," he says. "I think I'm lucky at this, that's still how I feel. But I'm just enjoying the ride."

Season 3 of The Chase premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.