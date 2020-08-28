'The Challenge' Star Kailah Casillas Is Engaged to Sam Bird of 'Love Island' -- See the Ring!

Kailah Casillas is marrying a fellow reality star! The bride-to-be announced on Thursday that she's engaged to Sam Bird, who was a contestant on the U.K.'s Love Island.

The 27-year-old reality star, who appeared on MTV's The Challenge, posted a photo of her ring to Instagram, writing, "I’m marrying my favorite person in the world."

Bird replied, "Can’t wait for the rest of our life together 💙."

Casillas is currently in Greece with Bird, and was clearly thrilled about her new ring and fiancé as she posted numerous videos and photos to her Instagram Story of both.

Bird also shared his excitement about the engagement on Instagram. "All my eggs in one basket," he captioned a series of photos that also showcased Casillas' ring.

The newly engaged pair has been dating since January of this year. The two met after Casillas slid into Bird's DMs upon learning from a fan that he was liking a lot of her photos. She later relocated from Las Vegas to London to be with him.

Prior to finding love, both Casillas and Bird had their fair share of showmances. Casillas was in a longtime relationship with Michael "Mikey P" Pericoloso but the two broke up after she reportedly cheated on him with her The Challenge competitor, Stephen Bear.

As for Bird, he briefly dated his Love Island co-star, Georgia Steel, and they both went on to appear on MTV's Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love in 2019.

Casillas and Bird aren't the only ones to announce their engagement this year! Check out how Max Ehrich popped the question to Demi Lovato in the video below.