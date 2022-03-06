'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested for Assault in Spain, Gets Suspended Sentence: Reports

The Boys actor Antony Starr was arrested over the weekend in Alicante, Spain, and handed a suspended 12-month sentence, according to multiple reports.

Starr -- best known for his role as the secretly sinister superhero Homelander on Amazon's The Boys -- was arrested in the early morning of Wednesday, Mar. 2, for allegedly assaulting a chef outside a Costa Blanca pub.

Chef Bathuel Araujo, 21, claimed that Starr was intoxicated and had punched him twice before smashing a glass in his face. Araujo was reportedly taken to a hospital and his injuries required four stitches to his face.

According to Variety, Starr admitted to the drunken assault in a speedy trial, after spending two nights behind bars, and was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay restitution to Araujo in the amount of $5,464.97 within 72-hours.

The publication states that in Spain, any sentence under two years is automatically suspended if the convicted offender does not have a criminal record, which Starr does not.

The New Zealand-born actor was reportedly in Spain for the filming of an upcoming Guy Ritchie movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.