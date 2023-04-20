'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Jacqueline Wood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline Wood announced this week she is pregnant with baby No. 4.

Wood already shares three children -- Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and 11-month-old Brando -- with husband Elan Ruspoli. She announced the news of their upcoming addition during a Monday appearance on The Talk celebrating The Bold and the Beautiful's 9000th episode.

Though she'd just returned from a birthday trip to Las Vegas, the actress told the hosts that she "couldn't party hard, because I'm pregnant again."

"I feel like every time I'm here, I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant!" she said as the audience cheered for her news. Wood turned 36 on Monday.

"All I wanted for my birthday was just to eat and sleep," she said. "When I'm not pregnant, I am a good time. Nobody knows fun until you go out with a mom who used to be lit."

Wood and Ruspoli welcomed their third child less than a year ago, and announced his arrival via Instagram.

"And then there were 3," Wood wrote in May 2022, beneath a photo of her lying with the two toddlers alongside the new infant. "Meet ..BRANDO ELION RUSPOLI."

Wood plays Steffy on the classic CBS daytime drama. "I'm super honored to be part of it," Wood said of the upcoming 9000th episode. "I actually grew up watching the show, so to be part of the 9000th episode, it's a significant moment for the show but also for myself. I grew up watching it with my grandmother."