'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler Turns Back the Clock on Anniversary of Liz's Death (Exclusive)

The Blacklist turns back the clock on the anniversary of Liz's death.

In the NBC series' winter return, titled "Between Sleep and Awake," the flashback-heavy episode follows Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) as he recalls his actions in the aftermath of Liz's death.

“The anniversary of Liz's death magnifies Ressler's struggles with addiction. His first visit to her grave in the two years since she passed forces him to relive the tumultuous days that followed Liz's shooting, and to reflect on how difficult life is for him without her," executive producer John Eisendrath tells ET in previewing the upcoming episode.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Cooper (Harry Lennix) checks in on Ressler two years after losing Liz and the two reminisce as much as they're comfortable doing -- which, for the record, isn't much. Liz's daughter, Agnes, is doing "amazingly well" and has made it a point to celebrate Liz's life on the anniversary of her death. "So that's what we're doing tonight," Cooper tells Ressler, extending an invite. "You're welcome to join us."

But Ressler politely declines. "I just came in to see if I could get the morning off," he asks, to which Cooper replies, insisting he take the day off.

Cooper also reveals he and Agnes have been going through old photo albums and stumbled across a photograph. "Agnes wanted you to have it," he says, giving it to Ressler and insisting he keep it. Watch the clip above to see what happens next.

The Blacklist returns Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.