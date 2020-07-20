x
The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer -- Solid & Striped, Urban Outfitters and More

Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.

With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

The Nina One Piece Swimsuit by Solid & Striped

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom by Kendall & Kylie now 50% off

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue by ASOS for only $21.60 

Out From Under Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit from Urban Outfitters. Save $20 off the original price. 

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom by Bare Necessities at 51% off.

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit by Tory Burch at 30% off.

