'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.

The teaser features the original stars from the film, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau, as they reprise their roles for the story's "final installment."

Based on the Universal movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The limited series brings several recurring guest stars together with our favorite dysfunctional friend group as Harper is given the opportunity to turn his debut novel that kicked off the wild ride over 20 years ago, "Unfinished Business," into a movie. Unsurprisingly, it stirs up a lot of feelings.

Lee, who oversaw the Best Man films and is behind the limited series, directed four episodes alongside Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad. Lee also serves as a producer with Dayna Lynne North (Insecure, Veronica Mars).

"When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people -- Black men in particular - the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just "normal" (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle)," Lee said in a statement.

"Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what's happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series," he added. "Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America."

He finished, "It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I've worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life's work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us."

The Best Man: Final Chapters premieres on Peacock Dec. 22.