The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

As the public world slowly gets its footing again, there's a good chance that you're looking to get away -- and not just out of the house. Sure, daily errand runs and socially distanced walks have become the new mode of breaking up a day. But when you need a break from the motions of everyday life (which have often been spent within the walls of your home), there's nothing like looking forward to an upcoming vacation.

Even if you aren't jet setting off to a faraway destination, there are still plenty of ways to squeeze in some travels. And whether you decide to go on a weekend road trip with your quarantine pod or you're opting for some socially distanced camping with your inner circle, your trip won't be complete without some stylish luggage.

Perhaps you're looking for options to complete the luggage set you're slowly (but surely!) putting together. Or maybe you want a style with hardside walls and effortlessly smooth spinner wheels -- and if you prefer soft sided luggage, there are some options on the market to shop, too. Of course, you certainly can't forget about lightweight luggage to keep you from lugging your belongings everywhere you go. Whatever you're looking for, ET Style has searched for the best luggage options at every price point so you can get the right options, no matter your budget.

Once you have your bigger bags lined up, it certainly won't hurt to add some travel accessories (think, packing cubes, expandable toiletry bags, and more). In which case, Serena Williams and Away just launched a new collection with playful, stylish options with matching suitcases.

From affordable under-$200 options to some that make their way up towards $1,000, these are the travel essentials you'll want to have. Scroll down to shop them all below.

$200 and Under

Nordstrom

Shay Mitchell's luggage brand Béis has plenty of neutral-hued bags and suitcases undoubtedly worthy of a spot on your road trip checklist.

$198 AT NORDSTROM

Herschel Supply Co.

Spice up your travel gear with an ombré suitcase like this hardshell option from Herschel Supply Co.

$200 AT HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO.

Italic

When you have a membership with Italic, you can get fashion, home and lifestyle products made with high-end quality without the markup. As a result, you'll get top-notch pieces, like this sleek suitcase, for a fraction of the price.

$100 AT ITALIC

$300 and Under

Away

As part of the Away x Serena Williams collection, Away's signature suitcase comes in three playful colors including this pastel green Aqua, as well as a swirl print.

$245 AT AWAY

Nordstrom

Calpak teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin to create a modern, stylish and lightweight suitcase. As a result, you'll have no problem traveling in style.

$285 AT NORDSTROM

Net-A-Porter

Want to bring a cool, vintage-inspired look to your travel style? Opt for this olive green hardshell suitcase from Paravel -- which is made from recycled polycarbonate and vegan leather.

$255 AT NET-A-PORTER

$500 and Under

Macy's

In case you prefer a softer option for your luggage, Travelpro's softside suitcase includes precision glide wheels and tough fabric to get through any type of travels you'll be doing.

$314 W/CODE HOME AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $740)

ROAM

There's no better way to express your style -- in any part of your life -- than with customization. ROAM allows you to choose the colors of every detail, down to the wheels and zippers.

$495 AT ROAM

$1000 and Under

Nordstrom

If you're looking for a tried-and-true high-end luggage label, there's no better option than Tumi. This soft-sided bag -- which features luxe gold-toned zippers -- includes dual entry for easy access.

$950 AT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom

Rimowa's luxe suitcase features the brand's trademark grooves along with built-in divider system to keep your things easily organized.

$870 AT NORDSTROM