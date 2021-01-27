The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

If you're going to buy lingerie, Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for it. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, for the eyes of someone special or for yourself, beautiful intimates are always a treat.
To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for this year's love day, ET Style has plucked chic, sultry styles that'll make the wearer feel utterly confident and gorgeous. Showstoppers include a Savage X Fenty floral lace teddy, a glamorous feather trim robe, a sheer dotted babydoll chemise and a silk sleepwear set that's flirtatious and comfortable.
In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for date night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats.
Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below.
Amazon
A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON
Free People
This Free People sleepwear set comes with a silky soft open-back cami and floaty shorts.
$60 AT FREE PEOPLE
Aerie
A lace bralette with plunging neckline, removable pads, adjustable straps and U-shape back. It also has a mesh cleavage panel to help hold everything in.
$28 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $40)
Nordstrom
This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.
$48 AT NORDSTROM
Lane Bryant
A red lingerie set never fails to look sexy. Opt for this Cacique balconette bra and cheeky cut-out underwear.
BRA: $57 AND UP AT LANE BRYANT
PANTY: $19 AT LANE BRYANT
Shopbop
Turn up the heat in this sheer dotted babydoll chemise by Only Hearts.
$110 AT SHOPBOP
Bare Necessities
Need to stock up your top drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the perfect shades of Valentine's Day red.
$60 AT BARE NECESSITIES
Meshki
Channel Victoria's Secret angel vibes for the special occasion in this glamorous feather trim robe from Meshki.
$57 AT MESHKI
ASOS
A sexier version of the sporty Calvin Klein logo band bra. This delicate lace design has a special message, too.
$41 AT ASOS
Amazon
This 4-piece Lingerie set comes with a push up embroidery bra, underwear set and socks. This lingerie set also comes in two other colors -- Black and White. At this price for the full set, it's a no-brainer! Get it now while supplies last.
$30.99 AT AMAZON
Net-A-Porter
If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, this Agent Provocateur embroidered tulle matching bra, thong and garter belt will elevate your lingerie drawer.
BRA: $120; THONG: $70; BELT: $90 AT NAP
Frederick's of Hollywood
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.
$28 AT FREDERICK'S (REGULARLY $70)
