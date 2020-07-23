The Best Face Washes for Acne for 2020 From Clinique, Burt’s Bees, Lancer Skincare and More

Do you know anyone who hasn’t dealt with breakouts and acne-prone skin in their life? We don't -- pimples and acne happen to the best of us and to all skin types.

Acne breakouts is sometimes it's the result of too many nights burning the candle at both ends or seasons changing or hormonal acne. Whatever the cause, blemishes, irritation, blackheads, adult acne and whiteheads are never something you want to see when you look in the mirror while washing your face.

Fancy skincare devices and products are nice-to-haves, but you don't need them to take care of your skin. Can face wash really make a big difference for your acne since it only stays on your skin for less than a minute? Yes, it really can. Facial cleanser resets your skin so that the active ingredients can work more effectively; this is especially true for acne-prone skin. Dermatologists suggest looking for acne face wash ingredients like benzoyl peroxide (to help kill acne-causing bacteria), salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acid such as glycolic or lactic acid (to dissolve dead skin cells and clean out pores). Also look for active ingredients like aloe vera, niacinamide, chamomile and green tea to calm your skin. If you have a skin type that tends to dry out quickly, look for a facial wash that has hyaluronic acid or ceramides on the ingredient list to help keep your skin hydrated.

We rounded up some highly effective skin care product options for acne solutions -- including facial cleansers, facial wash and foaming face cleansers -- that will quickly work to help you achieve clear skin and reduce your skin irritation, breakouts, redness and won’t over-dry your skin (which is often a concern with anti-acne products). Check out our buying guide for the best face wash for acne, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.