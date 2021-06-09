The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 CMT Music Awards -- Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and More

Country music's biggest stars are bringing their fashion A game to Nashville for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The fan-voted awards ceremony is hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, and our favorite country musicians have dressed to the nines for the big night.

The event will also feature performances from H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Thomas Rhett and so many more.

Ballerini looked like a real-life Barbie in a shiny hot pink LaQuan Smith bustier top and matching moto-style pants.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Guyton was a vision in yellow. The star chose a pastel dress with an overlay top and thigh-high slit.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tenille Arts was beautiful in blue. The singer rocked a strapless embellished LBV gown with Aldo shoes and Jen Hansen rings, styled by Krista Roser.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

