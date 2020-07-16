The Best Celebrity Brand Items From QVC and HSN: Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and More

At QVC and HSN, you can buy a lot more than just a new blender. The shopping networks also offer a range of brands from celebrities!

From fashion to homeware, celebrity brands span across categories. These collections have not only been advertised on these channels, but they're also available to shop online on the websites.

Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Iman and Rachael Ray are some of the celebs with lines you'll want to check out.

Shop the best celebrity brands on QVC and HSN, ahead.

Just like the bubbly singer herself, Katy Perry's shoe collection is full of personality. Her fun, head-turning pumps, sandals, flats and sneakers make an outfit.

Iman's fashion line is inspired by her travels as an international supermodel. Her clothing, shoes and bags are chic, colorful and classic.

Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld are behind this stylish eyewear brand. Privé Revaux has handcrafted, on-trend sunglasses, blue light glasses, prescription glasses and readers that don't cost a fortune.

Channel Jessica Simpson's feminine, glamorous style with her fashion brand, which offers clothing, shoes and accessories. Her sky-high heels are a standout.

Lisa Rinna's California-inspired clothing line is all about combining comfort and style. Effortless wardrobe staples such as soft tops, comfy pants and cozy cardigans are key.

Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl brand sells jeans! Shop a variety of denim silhouettes, along with tees, dresses and joggers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' homeware collection will bring warmth and luxury into any space. Browse through bedding, decor, robes and more from the actress.

Vanessa Williams' fashion collection is brimming with stylish, polished pieces to wear from day to night. Her printed blouses are a highlight.

Rachael Ray's kitchen range boasts cookware, bakeware and tools, designed with a dose of Ray's vibrant style.

The clean beauty brand from Josie Maran includes makeup and skincare formulated with argan oil. Best-sellers include the body butter, concealer and hydrating serum.