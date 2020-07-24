x
The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection: Shop Straw, Bucket and More Styles

Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.

Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.

Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.

Shop ET Style's top picks.

An open weave Panama hat in a subtle light pink shade from Treasure & Bond.

The '90s bucket hat trend is back. We love this tie-dyed one from Faithfull the Brand.

If you're not into a sun hat, try a sporty baseball cap instead like this Adidas design with heart embroidery.  

A felt fedora hat is a classic you can wear for any season. This H&M style is under $18.  

This raffia hat is the perfect beach hat. Opt for this Tommy Bahama one with floppy brim.   

A chic, structured straw hat from Brixton with a flat top. 

This Banana Republic straw visor is chic and easy to store in a beach bag.

A floppy hat with wide brim and gingham print chin strap from Madewell. 

