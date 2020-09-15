'The Bachelorette' Promo: Chris Harrison Says Clare Crawley Has 'Blown Up' the Show

The Bacheloretteis finally offering some Clare-ity on Clare Crawley's upcoming season. The ABC dating show aired its most exciting promo yet during Monday night's premiere of Dancing With the Stars, teasing some of the drama fans can expect from the unprecedented season.

There's the usual kissing and sometimes-usual yelling we've seen in past teases, but this promo has something the others don't: Chris Harrison declaring the lead has just "blown up" their season.

"Drama this soon is a little bit crazy," Crawley says to the camera as the promo opens, before she's seen telling one suitor she's "so falling in love with you."

Where there's love, however, there's.... hate? As one contestant tells her he's "not done," she declares he is. "You are done!" she yells. "Get out of here!"

Then comes the moment we've been waiting for. "Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette," Harrison tells Crawley.

Watch the promo below.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley fell for a contestant roughly two weeks into filming, wrapping up her reign as the Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead. ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the switch -- but they teased an "explosive turn of events" in a recent press release.

Crawly appeared on last week's finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! for a short check-in with Harrison. The interview was shot before her season of The Bachelorette started filming in July. At the time, Crawley said she was excited about how the show's format had been adapted amid the coronavirus pandemic. (The season was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, without the usual cross-country traveling fans are used to seeing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.)

"It's different in the best way possible, Chris," Crawley explained. "I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I've done before. But this is more of what I'm looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It's the most important thing."

See more on Crawley in the video below.

Both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.