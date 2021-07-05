'The Bachelorette' Preview: Katie Wonders If It’s 'All for Nothing' Amid Tears and a Departure

Katie Thurston's journey for love is only getting more dramatic from here on out. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, fans were treated to an emotional preview that teased the rest of the season.

The preview kicks off by showing Katie's deepening relationships with Blake, Greg, Mike P. and more, while the Bachelorette admits to one suitor, "I love you."

"When I'm with you, everything else fades," Connor B. tells Katie, as Justin gushes that he's "so lucky" to have her. Katie is feeling the love for another man, telling him, "You make me happy every day."

"Katie is the one," Blake insists, "and nothing's going to come between us."

A mysterious arrival may do just that, though, as Katie opens the door to someone unexpected causing her to exclaim, "Holy s**t."

"The last thing I ever expected was you," Katie appears to tell the mystery man, as the other guys are seen embracing each other through tears.

Greg's struggle with the process will continue along with the season, as he confides in Blake, "This whole thing is tearing me apart."

In another dramatic moment, Katie, with tears and mascara running down her face, declares that she needs to throw up, before doing just that.

Michael A. appears to have a hard time too, as he continues to wrestle with being away from his son. After one FaceTime chat when Michael A.'s son questions if his dad wants to see him, the single dad tells Katie that "it just tore me apart" and admits he "can't focus on anything else."

On top of all of that, it seems that Blake is questioning whether or not he wants to commit, telling Katie, "I'm not in love right now."

Then comes the moment that's been teased since the season wrapped filming, when Katie storms away from the cameras and says, "I am done. I am done. I am done. Someone book my flight home."

A heart-to-heart with co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe follows, as Katie struggles with one man's departure.

"All I'm looking for is to find my person, and it's very possible that my person just left," Katie says. "I just don't know what to believe in anymore. I feel like I'm at a breaking point."

The preview continues with Tre in tears, Greg "confused," and Katie running after Andrew S. "I'm losing you. I'm losing my mind here," Katie tells someone who's off-camera.

Elsewhere in the preview, Greg requests an early departure from a confessional interview, Katie chases after one man questioning if he's "serious," Connor B. cries over a "heartbreaking" development, Blake admits to feeling like he's "going through the motions," and Hunter says he feels like he's "in a nightmare."

The drama doesn't end there, with Katie telling one guy that she has "no words" for him and Tayshia encouraging another to leave if he's not "ready for this."

"I'm truly here just to fall in love," Katie says in a voiceover, as footage of her sobbing plays. "If I walk away without that then it was all for nothing."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.