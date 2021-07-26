'The Bachelorette': Michelle Young's Potential Suitors Are Revealed

Michelle Young's journey for love is fast approaching! As Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette begins to wrap up, ABC announced the 35 men that could be vying for a shot at love with Michelle, a 28-year-old teacher.

The men range in age from 25 to 36, and hail from four countries: the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. While all 35 men won't make it onto the show, most of them will get a chance to win Michelle's heart.

Fans fell in love with Michelle when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She and Katie were announced as the next two franchise leads during the After the Final Rose special.

"I am ready," Michelle said of finding love while on ATFR. "I do think this process works. When you can set down all of these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 35 men who could be stepping out of limos on night one.

Alec, 29, from Forest, Virginia.

Brandon J., 26, from Portland, Oregon.

Brandon K., 29, from Sulphur, Louisiana.

Brett, 29, from Houston, Texas.

Bryan, 30, from Houlton, Wisconsin.

Casey, 36, from Parkland, Florida.

Christopher G., 27, from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chris S., 28, from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Clayton, 28, from Eureka, Missouri.

Daniel, 26, from Austin, Texas.

Edward, 27, from Brownsville, Texas.

Eric, 25, from Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Garrett, 33, from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jack, 30, from Greensborough, North Carolina.

Jamie, 32, from Tacoma, Washington.

Joe, 28, from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joel, 31, from Prescott, Arizona.

Jomarri, 26, from Portland, Oregon.

Leroy, 27, from Durham, North Carolina.

LT, 38, from Bellevue, Washington.

Martin, 28, from Cordoba, Argentina.

Michael, 30, from Omaha, Nebraska.

Mollique, 36, from Jameshill, Jamaica.

Nayte, 27, from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Olumide, 28, from Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Pardeep, 30, from Brooklyn, New York.

Peter, 26, from Bellmore, New York.

PJ, 30, from Austin, Texas.

Rick, 32, from Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Rodney, 29, from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Romeo, 32, from New York, New York.

Ryan, 30, from Sanger, California.

Spencer, 25, from Cleveland, Ohio.

Trevor, 26, from Rocklin, California.

Will, 29, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.