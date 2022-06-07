'The Bachelorette': Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 32 Suitors Are Revealed

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette suitors are finally official! On Tuesday, Jesse Palmer appeared on TikTok Live to announce the 32 men who will compete for the hearts of the first dual Bachelorettes in history, weeks after releasing the first teaser for their season.
The exciting announcement came more than two months after the network shared the 35 potential suitors for the season. After narrowing the list down, Corbin S., Koy S., and Nick G. did not make the cut, and won't appear in season 19.
Of those who will appear are men ranging in age from 23 to 36, 11 of whom call California home. Also of note, is that 24-year-old twins from New Jersey will both be suitors on the season.
When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next franchise leads during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they're looking for in a mate.
Rachel said she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she is on the search for a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."
"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby said of Rachel.
"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."
The 32 men who will vie for Gabby and Rachel's hearts:
Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas
Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California
Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California
Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California
Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Illinois
Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey
Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York
Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida
Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona
James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois
Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California
Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tennessee
Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida
Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia
Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California
Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas
Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California
Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois
Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California
Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California
Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois
Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida
Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, California
Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Massachusetts
Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois
Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois
Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California
Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey
Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California
Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.
