'The Bachelorette': Fans React to Clare Crawley's Strip Dodgeball Date

Clare Crawley said she wanted a man with balls on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, and she got a good look at them. The hairstylist's second group date of the season was dodgeball-themed, pitting the men against each other for what started out as an innocent match. Then, Clare upped the ante, declaring the game would be "strip dodgeball."

The Bachelorette gleefully watched on the sidelines with Chris Harrison, instructing the losing team after each match (which happened to consistently be the Blue Team) to take off an article of clothing. By the end of the game, the men were wearing jockstraps -- with some men taking it a step further, and taking it all off.

All but one man, Yosef (who wasn't on the date), seemed to take the date in stride -- but some fans aren't so happy. As one viewer tweeted, "Is this reverse sexism/ objectification?"



All I’m gonna say that if genders were reversed in strip dodgeball on the bachelorette the show would be cancelled 👀👀 — Michaela (@mickoala) October 21, 2020

Eazy was the only one who had an appropriate reaction to hearing the words "strip dodgeball." pic.twitter.com/rCKa45ltI4 — Brian Alexander (@TheBrianAlex) October 21, 2020

Can you imagine if The Bachelor made a bunch of women play strip dodgeball? He’d get canceled immediately #bachelorette #clare — sup (@HelloMaLadyy) October 21, 2020

friendly reminder if this strip dodgeball date happened on the bachelor vs. #thebachelorette, we would be furious because of the further objectification of women. so unless these dudes gave explicit consent to drop trou, no, we're not gonna celebrate this in any way. pic.twitter.com/wg3MmmBW6F — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) October 21, 2020

Others had different thoughts.

Omfg 😹this is why I was so excited for this dodgeball game 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 #TheBacheloretteABC — 🍬 🎀 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 🎀 🍬 (@torontosarah) October 21, 2020

It was only fair to make these guys play strip dodgeball after making the girls last season have a lingerie pillow fight #TheBachelorette — Ria (@BarstoolRia) October 21, 2020

Anyone else watching the bachelorette?? I’m dying at this strip dodgeball game! — nicki ♡ (@narry_wayhey) October 21, 2020

Who do I have to talk to at @BacheloretteABC to get that unedited dodgeball footage #TheBacheloretteABC — Lexi Noonan (@lexinoonan4) October 21, 2020



The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.