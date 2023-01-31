'The Bachelorette' Alum Blake Moynes Expected to Make 'Full Recovery' After Undergoing Surgery in Africa

Blake Moynes is on the mend. The Bachelorette alum's mom, Emily, took to her Instagram Story this week to reveal that Blake, a conservationist who's been in Africa for the past month as part of his work with the Mowgli Moynes Fund, underwent surgery after developing an infection during his trip.

According to several outlets, in her first update, Emily revealed that her son, who's busy "fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos and elephants," called her to tell her that "he had a really bad infection that had been treated."

A few days later, though, Emily learned that Blake, who twice appeared on The Bachelorette, most recently on ex-fiancée Katie Thurston's season, had undergone surgery.

"Do you guys believe in the power of prayer? It doesn't matter how old your kids are, the worry never stops," she said. "We could use some prayers for Blake. I want him to come home. F**k, Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing, but you're freaking me out. I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let's say a prayer for Blake, please."

Then, one Tuesday, Emily provided a second update, revealing that she "just received word that Blake is in great spirits today post-op" and that "full recovery is expected."

"He is getting excellent care now in a private hospital," she said. "I don't know when he's coming home. He's not supposed to be home until March. Knowing him he will stick it out, because he will not leave until his work is done."

Emily added that she's been "completely overwhelmed" with the support she's received since sharing her son's condition.

"I have never felt more a part of a community than I did yesterday," she said. "Your prayers meant so much. Thank you."

Blake's rep also spoke out on Tuesday, telling ET in a statement, "Blake has been working and training in South Africa with anti-poaching units where [he] developed a severe infection. He's being recently treated with great medical care and just completed surgery yesterday. We are awaiting confirmation that things are fully on the right track in the coming days. He is being monitored closely and once he is able to come home safely, he will be."