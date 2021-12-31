'The Bachelor': One Woman Gives Clayton Her Exes' Ashes in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Clayton Echard's women are going all out for their limousine entrances. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the season premiere of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old medical sales rep meets several of the ladies vying for his heart, all of whom will stop at nothing to make an epic first impression.

The first woman in the clip tells Clayton, "Don't freak out, but I'm your wife. I just got back from the future, OK? And you end up kissing me anyway, so you want to just get out of here?"

Clayton apparently turns down the offer, as his next potential wife shows up wearing a bikini in a bubble bath.

"We're all surrounded by so many bold, beautiful women, so you gotta do what you gotta do, I guess," one woman remarks in a confessional. "I mean, some of them are like, 'Oh my gosh, what were you thinking?'"

That statement may apply to the next hopeful, who holds an urn and tells Clayton, "These are the ashes of my ex-boyfriends."

As Clayton is left with a shocked look on his face, the woman in the confessional admits, "And now she just upped the ante a little bit."

Things go even further with the next woman, who shows up wearing a lab coat with lingerie underneath. "I'm a doctor and I'm here to give you your full-body physical," she tells Clayton.

"This is what doctors are wearing nowadays?" Clayton questions with a laugh.

Some of the women aren't as amused, though, as one tells another, "Now he knows what he's going to get. Why buy the cow if you're already getting the milk?"

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of his season with all of our Bachelor content.