'The Bachelor': Meet the 31 Ladies Vying for Clayton Echard's Heart!

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is just weeks away. The long-rumored next lead of the franchise's flagship series was confirmed last month, when an emotional first look at the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep's season aired at the end of Michelle Young's hometown dates on The Bachelorette, and now, his official cast has been revealed.

Echard's contestants are mostly in their 20s. The average age is 27, with the youngest contestant, Jane, being 22. Several of the contestants are in their 30s, including Mara, Kate and Kira, who are all 32, making them the oldest of the group. Nearly half of the cast appear to be women of color.

As we anxiously await his premiere, get to know the cast below.

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, California

Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Connecticut

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York

Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, California

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Virginia

Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, California

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, New York

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.