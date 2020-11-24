'The Bachelor': Matt James Gets Serious With a Woman in Spicy, Suspenseful Sneak Peek

Matt James' season of The Bacheloris heating up! And it hasn't even premiered yet.

ABC gave viewers another sneak peek at the 28-year-old upcoming season of the ABC dating show during Monday night's finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The teaser -- which begins with a shirtless shot of Matt -- is full of drama, tears and love confessions, and a woman Matt could see himself "spending my life with." "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," he says.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so in love with Matt," one woman says, before another freaks out.

"All of my worst insecurities are coming out!" she cries. "I feel like I'm losing my mind!"

One contestant is accused of having "no class," while another declares she's only "here for Matt." Check out the sneak peek below.

Matt was announced as the Bachelor franchise's first Black male lead back in June. The ABC Food Tours founder was initially supposed to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but the franchise offered him the Bachelor gig as Bachelorette production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The 43 women who could appear on Matt's season were revealed in early October, and it seems he managed to find a connection a few of them. In a recent interview with ET, host Chris Harrison said filming at Nemacolin Woodland Resort in Pennsylvania was "going great."

"It's the blue print and the formula we used to shoot Clare's season, and is working out perfectly," Chris shared. "I can tell you it's working, it's successful and -- knock on wood -- it'll continue to be successful."

"It's going great," added the host, who said he's gotten to know Matt well as they've started filming. "He is absolutely awesome. I can't wait for people to see his season of The Bachelor."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.