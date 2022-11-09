'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production.

"I would say this is the most romantic season and the most emotional season of any of the shows I have been a part of since coming back and hosting," Jesse said. "... I cannot wait for people to see the journey unfold."

"It sort of feels like a throwback to Bachelor seasons of old," he added. "[There's] maybe not as much drama, but more love. I feel like that's what Zach's gonna bring 'em. I think you're gonna be surprised."

As for how Zach's handling the pressure, Jesse said "it's been amazing" to see.

"Zach's been incredible. He really has been. He's very mature, very emotional and mature," Jesse praised. "... The women are there for him and they're really invested in him. Zach's a guy that's just not afraid to show his emotion. He's so intentional."

Zach was named the next Bachelor during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season finale.

"First and foremost, the most important thing is finding my best friend, finding that forever person," Zach previously told ET of what he's looking for during his journey. "I think it can actually happen, I've seen it happen, I've lived it. It's real. There's love here."

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC.