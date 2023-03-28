'The Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Exits the Franchise After Two Decades

"First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity. I wish them a long and happy life together," Fleiss told ET in a statement. "I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years."

Following Fleiss' exit, Claire Freeland, the former showrunner of The Bachelor franchise in Canada, Jason Ehrlich, the former showrunner on several seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor Pad in the U.S., and longtime executive producer Bennett Graebner have been named executive producers and showrunners for the franchise. They have already been working on Charity Lawson's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward," Fleiss added in his statement. "Let the journey continue."

Fleiss created The Bachelor, which premiered in 2001 with Alex Michel. He went on to helm spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad and The Bachelor Winter Games.

Zach Shallcross' journey for love has come to an end. You can relive the season with all of ET's coverage. Next up for Bachelor Nation is Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere June 26 on ABC.