'The Bachelor': Cassie Randolph Speaks Out After Interview About Colton Underwood Breakup

Cassie Randolph is speaking out against critics slamming her for her comments about her breakup with Colton Underwood. The Bachelor alum appeared on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, where she briefly opened up to Chris Harrison about her split from Underwood.

Randolph didn't say much, telling Harrison that she and Underwood were "still going through" their "emotional" split from May. On her Instagram Story on Monday night, Randolph expressed frustration at fans calling her out for disrespecting Underwood and giving "so many details" about her split.

"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now," Randolph began. "Just watched the Bachelor interview that they aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one when... I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about."

"In fact, I went on there telling them that I didn't want to talk about it and I wouldn't talk about it," she continued, listing her new tattoo and school as other topics she discussed with Harrison during the interview. "Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed."

Randolph said she was shocked by "how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about."

"Let me just give you case and point here, so I've been getting nasty messages from people saying, 'How rude of you, how disrespectful of you to go and talk about your relationship and give so many details with Colton not being there, like, you terrible person.' When, if you watch the interview, I said absolutely nothing. Like, absolutely nothing," she added.

"That's not what it's about, that's not what it was supposed to be about," Randolph concluded. "Just a reminder to not to draw conclusions on someone or something that you know nothing about."

The California native told Harrison on Monday's episode that she was hesitant to speak about what went wrong between her and Underwood.

"It was really good. We honestly had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Randolph reflected.

When asked by Harrison whether or not quarantining together, and Underwood's COVID-19 battle, factored into their split, Randolph stressed that it "had nothing to do with our breakup at all."

"I think, if anything, that whole experience of him having COVID-19 and being with my family kind of made us closer even," she shared.

