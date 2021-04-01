'The Bachelor': A Woman Arrives In Her Underwear to Meet Matt James -- See His Reaction (Exclusive)

We've seen a lot of Bachelorentrances over the years -- but we've never seen something like this. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor, in which Matt James is greeted by a woman in her underwear.

Kaili, a 26-year-old hostess from Chicago, Illinois, puts her confidence on full display as she greets Matt wearing an untied silk robe, with nothing but lingerie underneath.

"I realized I don't know anything about you. So, what better opportunity to figure out what you like than to ask your opinion on what I should wear!" she says, directing Matt to the two sparkly dresses she brought as options: a silver gown and a red, strapless number.

Matt, shocked but impressed, tells Kaili she'd look great in anything. "But I kind of like the strapless," he admits. "Yeah, I like that."

The women inside, meanwhile, can't help but comment on the bold move. "She is literally in a bra and underwear!" one contestant observes, watching through the window.

"At least she has a robe on," another woman reasons.

Back on the red carpet (because yes, they rolled one out this season for Matt), the Bachelor tells Kaili he'll be catching up with her inside -- and looking forward to seeing her in that dress.

"Wow... damn," he remarks as she walks away.

"I appreciate anybody going out of their way to make a gesture," Matt explains to the camera. "Walking up in your lingerie? You own that. I love that you did that."

See the full clip in the video player above.

Thirty-two women will meet Matt on night one, but as host Chris Harrison revealed to ET, additional ladies will show up to date the 29-year-old down the line.

"A record number of women applied for Matt James ... [it was] the biggest response we've had, and we wanted to give as many women as possible the chance to find love," Chris explained. "So, we start with 32, but there will be more than those that arrive. And I can also give you this nugget -- one woman who arrives is a very very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."

"This is a woman who A, is single and B, hoping to find love with Matt James," he teased.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out who that familiar face is. The historic 25th season of The Bachelor -- its first featuring a Black male lead -- premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.