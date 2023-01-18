'The Afterparty' Debuts First Look at the Murder Mystery in Season 2

The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel on April 28, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series returns to Apple TV+.

According to Apple TV+, season 2 will see Det. Danner (Haddish) helping Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve another whodunnit after a groom is murdered during a wedding. The many potential suspects include family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, who all share their versions of what happened over the weekend.

Like season 1, the fateful evening at the center of The Afterparty will be recounted by each character, with their stories all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match their perspective.

The Afterparty season 2 will premiere April 28 with two episodes on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting weekly every Friday through June 23.