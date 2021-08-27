'That's My Jam' Sneak Peek: Watch Chance the Rapper Turn a Nelly Hit Into a Country Song!

Chance the Rapper is not one to succumb to pressure. Case in point? The Chicago native accepted the challenge of singing Nelly's banger "Hot In Herre" in country rock fashion, and delivered with a mic-drop performance.

In a sneak peek of Jimmy Fallon's new NBC variety series That's My Jam, Chance is tasked with singing Nelly's 2002 hip hop hit as country rock after landing on the "Musical Genre Challenge" category. After Fallon delivers his instructions, Chance the Rapper, exuding the same confidence and gravitas with which he took to the stage after scoring his first GRAMMY in 2017, quickly went to work.

After spitting the first verse, the Chicago rapper had the crowd in the palm of his hand. Following the rendition, Fallon bows down to the rapper before shouting, "Never, never, never in my life, never in my life did I think that was going to work, but it did!” Chance's partner on the competition show, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is so blown away by the performance he gets up off his seat and embraces the rapper with a thunderous hug.

Josh Groban, who is partnered with Canada sensation Alessia Cara, also tips his proverbial hat following the performance. That Chance was able to give "Hot in Herre" a country spin -- coupled with the fact that his rendition comes off as a deftly-produced country remix -- perhaps is a testament to the success Nelly himself has enjoyed with the genre.

Nelly, a self-proclaimed lover of country music, has previously teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for "Cruise" and Tim McGraw for the mega hit "Over and Over." Earlier this year, Nelly dropped his nine-track country-influenced album, Heartland, which, according to Forbes, was "his thank you letter to the country community for its support over the past 20 years." The album featured some of country's biggest stars, including Darius Rucker and Kane Brown.

Chance the Rapper's performance is just one of many That's My Jam moments that have already been hit out of the park. ET had the exclusive first look back in November as Kate Hudson belted out her version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," and Terry Crews channeled his White Chicks character to sing Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

That's My Jam, premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC, is Fallon's latest experiment as the late-night TV host brings some of his favorite Tonight Show games -- along with new music, dance and trivia challenges -- to his new variety game show.

The game features two teams of celebrities competing for a charity of their choice, with games including "Launch the Mic," "Air Guitar," "Don't Drop the Beat," "Perfect Mash-Up" and "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke."