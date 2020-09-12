'That '70s Show' Alum Topher Grace Sets Network TV Return

Topher Grace is back on series television.

After a stint on Nat Geo's historical anthology, The Hot Zone, Grace will star in ABC's new comedy, Home Economics, marking his return as lead of a broadcast TV series since That '70s Show.

The network officially greenlit the single-camera comedy to series on Tuesday for a spring 2021 premiere.

According to the official synopsis, Home Economics "takes a look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on."

“I never thought about doing another show until I read [executive producers] Michael Colton and John Aboud’s amazing script. Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of," Grace, who is an executive producer, said in a statement to ET.

ABC

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain also star.

Grace broke through as Eric Forman on Fox's That '70s Show, where he led the popular multi-cam comedy for seven seasons from 1998 through 2005. He returned for the series finale in 2006.

