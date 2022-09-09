Teyonah Parris and Husband James Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed and So Grateful'

Teyonah Parris and her husband, James, will soon be a family of three! On Thursday, The Marvels star announced she is pregnant with the couple's first child together on her Instagram.

"Whooooo chiiile!! I'm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we've learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality," the 34-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of the two and her pregnancy test. "My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful."

Parris also raised awareness about ClearBlue partner March of Dimes and their #ItStartsWithMom campaign in her announcement. Read her full post below!

The actress revealed how she surprised her husband with the news in a conversation with People, sharing that she made him a "little gift box and put the pregnancy test in there along with some other little first-time dad goodies."

"When he opened it and saw the test, and it was very clearly written, it said 'pregnant.' And he just started screaming, he was just very emotional and excited and we were crying and just really, really happy," she added.

Husband and wife used custom scratch-off cards to share the news with their family, which had middling results because they left some people more confused than excited! "They were just so very much trying to win some money, that clearly says we're having a baby, and they just skipped right over that," she said.

Now that everyone is up to speed, Parris shared that the entire family is "very excited" about welcoming their new family member, and the soon-to-be parents will wait to learn the sex of their child.

"My husband and I came to that decision because we feel like it's one of the greatest gifts and surprises that God can give us," she said. "I think it's also helped to not have preconceived notions of our child and try not to dictate who this baby is before we even meet the baby. And so that's been really helpful."

Congratulations to the happy couple!