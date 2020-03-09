Teyana Taylor Honors Black Lives Matter Movement and Victims of Police Brutality in Powerful New 'Still' Video

Teyana Taylor is highlighting the pain and terror of police brutality in the powerful, provocative new music video for her song, "Still." In the video, the songstress portrays several victims of racially motivated violence, including Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin.

The video blends real-life footage of Black Lives Matter protests and archival footage of police brutality incidents, with modern body cam footage of police killings -- including the death of George Floyd -- with montages of Taylor singing.

Throughout the course of the video, Taylor dons the tragically iconic outfits as worn by those who have been killed, including Breonna Taylor's EMT uniform and Trayvon Martin's black hoodie.

The video's most visually striking imagery may come when a photo of Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton transforms into Taylor sitting in the iconic rattan wicker chair and holding an assault rifle, rocking an all-black ensemble and black beret, while baring her baby bump.

The song, and the video, have also faced some criticism for Taylor's decision to use actual footage and audio of the killings in the work. The end result is a powerful if, at times, difficult to process protest tune.

"Still" is featured on Taylor's latest album, The Album, available for purchase and download now.

