Terry Crews Says 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Has Been in Tears Over Final Season (Exclusive)

Going out on a high note! Brooklyn Nine-Nine is gearing up for it's eighth and final season, and according to Terry Crews, fans should have high hopes about how it all ends.

The actor -- who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the hit NBC sitcom -- reflected on the upcoming last season while chatting with ET on the red carpet at the world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"It's going to be intense, it's going to be lovely, it's gonna be fun," Crews teased to ET's Lauren Zima. "We've been in tears, because we finished it. It's [been] eight seasons of joy."

"You're gonna laugh your head off," Crews added with a smile, sharing that the last season will feature "a lot of unexpected wonderful things," and that he feels it's "literally the perfect, perfect way to end it."

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres August 12.

In the meantime, Crews has once again been serving as host of America's Got Talent, during one of the most exciting and fun seasons in the show's history.

"We've had some amazing Golden Buzzers," Crews said in awe. "And one of the biggest things is, you think you've seen it all, [but] you haven't!"

The affable AGT host admitted that being a part of the competition series has been incredibly fun, adding, "I would do AGT for free. Because it's so amazing!"

"It is absolutely the most amazing experience for me," Crews marveled. "I get more from doing the show than giving it, you know what I mean? It just always gives [me joy] to watch people get their dreams and watch people actually make their dreams come true. It's absolutely the most satisfying feeling ever."

Fans can check out the fun for themselves when America's Got Talent airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Space Jam: A New Legacy -- starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green -- hits theaters and is available for streaming on HBO Max on July 16.