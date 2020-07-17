Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Reveals She Got a Nose Job

Gia Giudice says she finally feels comfortable in her own skin. Teresa and Joe Giudice's firstborn daughter took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she had gotten a rhinoplasty.

"Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen," Gia wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with her mom. "Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍."

"I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while," the 19-year-old noted. "I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

Teresa commented on her daughter's post, writing, "Couldn’t be more proud of you... You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond ❤️."

Teresa and her ex, Joe, also share three other daughters -- Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the girls have been unable to travel to see their father in Italy.

The father of four was released from prison in March 2019 after serving three years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was ordered to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence and was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after his release. Joe appealed the deportation order in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April 2019.

Last October, Joe was released from ICE custody and has since been living in his native country while he waited for the decision on his latest appeal. The Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr., told ET at the time, "Today is very bittersweet. Everyone is happy that he is no longer in custody, but the truth is that Joe Giudice belongs home with his wife and children in New Jersey and not in Italy."

In April, Joe's final attempt to appeal his deportation in the United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit was denied. He can still take his deportation appeal to an additional court of appeals.

See more on the family in the video below.