Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gabriella Looks Unrecognizable as She Celebrates Her Sweet 16: Pics!

Talk about a glow up! Teresa and Joe Giudice's daughter Gabriella looks all grown up in new photos from her Sweet 16 birthday party.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos with her second daughter, writing, "I’m so lucky to be your mom...Happy Sweet 16th Birthday 🎂beautiful! ❤️ 🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈"

In the pics, Gabriella is sporting blonde wavy locks and rocking a cherry red satin crop top and matching skirt with heels.

Joe, who is currently living in Italy, shared several posts in honor of Gabriella's milestone birthday, writing, "You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. Im so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you."

He also shared the photos from Gabriella's party, writing, "You are breath taking!"

Teresa and Joe are also parents to daughters Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

The former spouses finalized their divorce last month, eight months after their split.

Joe was deported to Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2019, as a result of both him and Teresa pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014.