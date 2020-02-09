Teresa and Joe Giudice Finalize Divorce

Teresa and Joe Giudice have finalized their divorce, ET confirms. The couple's marriage is officially over, about eight months after they split.

ET has learned that Vikki Ziegler, a top New Jersey divorce attorney and mediator, assisted Teresa and Joe in mediating their divorce. The two are truly thrilled and relieved to be able to move on to the next exciting chapter of their respective lives.

"I am so proud of Joe and Teresa for working together and resolving all of their matrimonial issues through the mediation process. Despite the pandemic and difficulty of Joe residing in Italy full time, with the use of technology, the couple was able to work together for the best interests of their children to come to terms on all open topics relative to their marriage," Ziegler said in a statement to ET. "Today Joe and Teresa have demonstrated that they can co-parent despite their marital differences and have a successful relationship in order to raise these beautiful children and show that they can still love and honor one another even if they’re no longer married.”

Longtime Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard Jr. adds: "This is a family that has endured a tremendous amount of pain and sadness over the last several years, much of which has played out publicly, both on television and in the media. Today’s news, while bittersweet, is full of optimism and promise for both of their futures. They will remain in each other’s lives and are completely amicable and focused on their four amazing daughters and being supportive of one another as they embark on their separate journeys toward happiness."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars married in October 1999 and have four daughters together -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," a source told ET of their split in December 2019. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continued. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

Joe was deported to Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2019, as a result of both him and Teresa pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014.

Teresa and Joe's divorce finalization comes as she's reportedly putting the New Jersey home they shared on the market.

The pair's split played out on season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa said on the reunion show that she completely lost her feelings for Joe after her mother, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017, after coming down with pneumonia.

"Everything just changed after I lost my mom," she shared. "I just became very resentful and I think that's when it died out."

