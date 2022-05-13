'Teen Wolf The Movie': Tyler Hoechlin to Return for the Paramount Plus Revival

Months after the Teen Wolf revival movie revealed its cast, a familiar face is swinging by for a visit. Tyler Hoechlin, who played werewolf Derek Hale on the MTV series, will be returning to reprise his role in the upcoming Paramount+ film, it was announced Friday.

Hoechlin, who currently stars as Clark Kent on The CW's Superman & Lois, will also serve as a producer on the film alongside returning star Tyler Posey.

At the time of the movie announcement in February, Hoechlin was notably absent among the cast members returning. Along with Posey, he'll now be reunited with Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Former stars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho have yet to sign on.

Teen Wolf The Movie marks a return to the franchise after nearly five years since the end of the MTV series, which wrapped in 2016 after 100 episodes over six seasons. The action picks up when "a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

The movie is meant to serve as a bridge to the new spinoff series, Wolf Pack, which follows a group of teenagers "as they fight off a terrifying evil that reveals itself under the ticking time bomb of a California wildfire."

Posey spoke to ET in September 2020 about his desire to revisit Teen Wolf, sharing that he's "always hopeful" for the chance to play Scott McCall again.

"I love Teen Wolf, and during the lockdown, I actually rewatched the entire thing and I fell in love with it even more. It's so good. I'm so proud and impressed. We were so young and I'm just like, 'I'm really impressed with what we did,'" he remembered at the time. "I got together the cast to do a Zoom reunion, and so far that's the culmination of my efforts to try and get Teen Wolf back. There's no talk in expanding the series. I did, one night, have an idea of Scott McCall going to college and just being a normal werewolf inside of the world."

"I recorded a three-minute-long voicemail and sent it to [executive producer] Jeff Davis and he thought it was hilarious, but it's a completely different idea. It's not serious, it's pretty funny," Posey shared. "My idea was that in Beacon Hills, there's a lot of supernatural stuff going on, but there's a lot of supernatural stuff going on in the entire world -- and we didn't really know that. We were just contained to Beacon Hills, and Beacon Hills was kind of like a novice at containing the supernatural. So when Scott goes out to the real world, he sees how everybody else handles supernatural stuff and how much better of a job they did than Beacon Hills. And Los Angeles is like, 'Oh yeah, we've got supernatural stuff going on all the time.' And Scott is just like, 'I don't know what the hell you guys were doing.' It would be more of a comedic thing, but I don't think that's going to happen."

Teen Wolf premiered in 2011 on MTV and aired its series finale in September 2017. No release date for Teen Wolf The Movie has been announced.

