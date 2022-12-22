'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Opens Up About 'Difficult' Split From Jaylan Mobley

Messer recently opened up to People and revealed she's "doing great" following the breakup with, as they work through their decision to call it quits.

Messer explained that "[at] the beginning of my breakup, it was difficult." Largely because of the emotional turmoil a split can cause, and the time it takes to recover.

"But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," Messer shared. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align."

Messer told the publication that she's "excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family."

Leah shares 13-year-old twins Aleeah and Ali with ex Corey Simms, and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

In a joint statement issued in October, Messer and Mobley captioned a black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands, writing, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths."

They added that they are "so grateful" for their time together and thanked the fans who "have watched our love story unfold."

They shared that they plan to "move forward as friends" and will "forever have love and respect for each other." They also asked for privacy "as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Fans were shocked by the news, especially since it happened so soon after their Costa Rica engagement. Mobley had also surprised Messer with a new house back in April.

The former couple showed no signs of a looming split when ET's Deidre Behar spoke with them in September about Mobley's romantic proposal and their wedding plans.

"At first, I was very much like an intimate wedding, and I'm like, 'Why not? Let's have a big wedding. Let's have a big wedding!'" Messer said at the time. They also spoke about wanting to expand their family, with Messer saying of her three daughters, "Yeah, the girls want us to have another girl... I'm definitely open to it. I'm open to it now."